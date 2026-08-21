US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln Retreats from West Asia Amid Mounting Crew Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

The USS Abraham Lincoln has begun its return journey to the United States after more than nine months at sea, as the US Navy rotates the carrier out of West Asia and replaces it with the USS George Washington.

The departure comes after an exceptionally long deployment that included more than 250 consecutive days without a significant port visit. The carrier had been operating in the region as part of Washington’s military campaign against Iran.

The rotation has drawn renewed attention to conditions aboard the vessel. US military publications have reported serious concerns involving crew morale and mental health, including incidents in which sailors reportedly went overboard. Families of crew members also raised concerns directly with senior Navy officials.

California Representative Mike Levin has described difficult living conditions aboard the carrier, including damaged showers and toilets, shortages of hot water and basic hygiene supplies, and problems with food availability.

The reported difficulties were compounded by disruptions to US military logistics in the Gulf, forcing American forces to depend more heavily on distant supply facilities. The resulting strain contributed to shortages of fresh food, hygiene products and mail, according to reports.

US officials have sought to downplay the problems. Acting Navy Secretary Pete Hegseth rejected what he called inaccurate portrayals of the deployment, while President Donald Trump argued that the carrier’s deployment had not lasted long enough.

US Central Command has described the crew as resilient and pointed to reenlistment rates as evidence of continued morale.

The Abraham Lincoln had been shifted from the Pacific to West Asia earlier this year to reinforce US military operations in the region. Its replacement by another carrier highlights the heavy demands placed on Washington’s naval forces during the prolonged confrontation.

The carrier’s departure comes as US forces continue to face logistical and operational pressures in West Asia, underscoring the growing costs of maintaining an extended military presence in the region.