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Gold Extends Rally, Reaching Highest Level Since May
folder_openInternational News access_time 4 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies
Gold prices continued their strong recovery, climbing toward $4,560 per ounce and reaching their highest level since late May.
The precious metal gained around 1% on the day, reaching approximately $4,557 per ounce, as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.
Gold had previously approached an all-time high of around $5,500 per ounce before the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict earlier this year.
Silver also advanced, rising approximately 1.3% to nearly $69 per ounce, its highest level since mid-June.
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