US Woman Charged in Daesh-Inspired Plot to Bomb New York State Capitol

By Staff, Agencies

US authorities have charged a woman accused of planning to bomb the New York State Capitol and subsequently travel abroad to join the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”].

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said Thursday that Samantha Bowie allegedly pledged Daesh and posted extremist material online, including messages praising the September 11 attacks.

According to investigators, Bowie allegedly expressed an intention to cause extensive damage to the Capitol and kill lawmakers during a legislative session. Authorities said she visited the building several times and photographed locations as part of what they described as preparations for an attack.

Bowie was arrested Wednesday after investigators alleged that she obtained what she believed was an explosive device. The FBI and Justice Department released photographs they said showed her purchasing materials at a convenience store and photographing the Capitol.

US prosecutors said the arrest followed an investigation into the alleged plot and warned that authorities would continue targeting individuals suspected of planning attacks inspired by extremist organizations.

The case comes amid several recent US investigations involving Daesh-linked plots, including cases in New York and Michigan involving accusations of attempted attacks and weapons-related preparations.