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A Growing Exodus: “Israel’s” Emigration Crisis

A Growing Exodus: “Israel’s” Emigration Crisis
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
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Infographic By Abir Qanso

New figures published by the Jerusalem Post point to a deepening trend of emigration from “Israel,” raising questions about the entity’s internal stability amid war, economic pressure and deepening political divisions.

A Growing Exodus: “Israel’s” Emigration Crisis

 

Israel Emigration

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