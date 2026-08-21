Vance Announces New US Economic Pressure Campaign Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance says Washington has entered what he called a “new phase” in its confrontation with Iran, with economic pressure becoming the centerpiece of the US strategy.

Speaking Thursday, Vance described sanctions and restrictions on Iran’s energy sector as Washington’s “most effective tool,” indicating that the US intends to intensify its economic campaign rather than ease pressure on Tehran.

“We’re going to keep that going,” Vance said, arguing that increasing the flow of oil and gas onto international markets could ease energy prices for American consumers while simultaneously placing additional pressure on Iran.

Vance acknowledged that the strategy carries risks, noting that Iran could respond with measures capable of creating economic pressure on the United States. Nevertheless, he maintained that Washington believes continued pressure will eventually force Tehran to alter its position.

His comments came as the US Treasury Department expanded sanctions targeting 10 individuals linked to Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent separately announced plans for what he described as the “toughest sanctions in history,” calling for an unprecedented campaign of economic isolation against Iran.

The latest measures represent a continuation of Washington’s long-running sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic. From Tehran’s perspective, however, the renewed pressure reflects an attempt to use economic coercion after Washington and its “Israeli” ally failed to achieve their objectives through military confrontation.

The escalation also risks placing further strain on global energy markets and increasing economic uncertainty, particularly if Iran responds by tightening restrictions on regional energy flows.