Egypt, Qatar, Turkey Denounce ’Israeli’ Attacks on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey condemned the latest "Israeli" attacks on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, calling on the "Israeli" occupation to fully uphold its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

In a joint statement, the three countries urged "Israel" to refrain from actions that could undermine the ceasefire or escalate tensions, warning that continued "Israeli" attacks threaten efforts to end the war as regional and international parties work to advance a broader plan for Gaza.

The statement stressed that the escalation undermines regional and international efforts at a critical stage, as diplomatic efforts continue toward arrangements aimed at ending the war.

Meanwhile, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey called on the international community and the US-led "Peace Council", headed by US President Donald Trump, to take measures to ensure compliance with the ceasefire.

They urged the body to exert effective pressure to prevent further escalation and preserve the ceasefire arrangements, amid continued "Israeli" aggression across Gaza despite the declared fire cessation.

"Israeli" occupation forces continue to shell and demolish residential areas across the Strip, targeting Palestinian civilians and worsening the already dire humanitarian conditions.

The joint statement adds to growing regional calls for the ceasefire to be upheld and for effective mechanisms to prevent renewed "Israeli" military aggression against Gaza.