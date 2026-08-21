US Announces New Sanctions Targeting 9 Cuban Entities, 3 Individuals

By Staff, Agencies

The United States imposed new sanctions on Cuba on Thursday, targeting nine entities and three individuals, including the Cuban Ministry of Construction and senior officials from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples [ICAP].

The measures also target Cuban entities operating in metals, mining, trade, and labor, including state-owned companies involved in extracting and processing nickel and cobalt, key sectors of Cuba’s economy.

The sanctions against ICAP officials follow Washington’s earlier targeting of the organization. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the institute of sponsoring what he called a “vast subversive network” in the United States, alleging that Cuba sought to use the 100th anniversary of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s birth to activate the network and bring sympathizers to Havana.

The three sanctioned individuals are ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez Llort, First Vice President Noemi Ramona Rabaza Fernandez, and North America Director Leima Martinez Freire.

Meanwhile, the latest measures also hit nine Cuban state entities, including the Ministry of Construction and companies in the metals and mining sectors. Cuba holds significant nickel and cobalt reserves, making mining an important component of its economy.

The sanctions follow a May executive order by US President Donald Trump that expanded measures against Cuban government officials, security forces, and entities supporting them.

Days earlier, Washington sanctioned five Cuban entities and eight individuals, including Revolutionary Armed Forces Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera, Chief of Staff Roberto Legra Sotolongo, and Cuban military attachés in China and Russia.

Earlier US measures also targeted Cuba’s overseas medical missions program, a major source of foreign currency, including state-linked companies and Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda.

The latest measures form part of a broader US campaign against Havana. Earlier in August, Washington sanctioned Cuban entities and officials over alleged weapons procurement and military ties with foreign governments, including China and Russia.

The State Department said the measures target subsidiaries of the Cuban military conglomerate GAESA and a military aircraft repair company.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has expanded its pressure on Cuba through sanctions against institutions and officials, including President Miguel Díaz-Canel, alongside a declared national emergency and tariffs targeting countries supplying oil to the island.

The restrictions have contributed to severe energy shortages across Cuba, with frequent power outages affecting households, transportation, healthcare, and industrial activity.