France, Germany, Italy, UK Oppose E1 Settlement Tenders

By Staff, Agencies

France, Germany, Italy, and Britain on Thursday rejected the "Israeli" occupation entity’s decision to issue new construction tenders for the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning that the plan would undermine prospects for a Palestinian state and further damage "Israel’s" international standing.

In a joint statement, the four countries said the international community has long opposed settlement expansion, stressing that implementing the E1 project would divide the West Bank, undermine the territorial contiguity of Palestinian territories, and jeopardize the prospects of a two-state solution.

The statement reaffirmed that "Israeli" settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law, a position backed by UN Security Council resolutions.

The four governments also expressed grave concern over advancing the project amid escalating settler violence against Palestinians and restrictions affecting the Palestinian economy.

The countries called on the "Israeli" occupation to immediately withdraw the plans and halt settlement expansion, while urging companies not to participate in the tenders and warning of potential legal and reputational consequences over involvement in serious breaches of international law.

Separately, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband condemned "Israel’s" decision to issue the E1 tender and summoned the "Israeli" chargé d’affaires over the move.

The E1 settlement project east of al-Quds includes 3,412 units across about 12 square kilometers and would sever the geographic link between northern and southern parts of the West Bank.

"Israel’s" Housing Ministry has opened bidding for 1,234 units, prompting legal challenges and accusations of bypassing a commitment to notify petitioners.

The Palestinian Authority warned the project would create “disconnected enclaves,” while critics said the timing could establish irreversible facts before "Israel’s" elections. The plan, revived after years of international opposition, received final approval in August 2025.