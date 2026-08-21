’Israeli’ Forces Advance in Quneitra with Tanks, Vehicles

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] advanced on Thursday with two tanks and three military vehicles toward Tal al-Dariyat in the southern countryside of Quneitra, according to local Syrian sources.

The sources also reported that an "Israeli" occupation patrol moved into the Tal al-Karoum area in central Quneitra.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" occupation continues its near-daily incursions into the Quneitra and Daraa countryside, including temporary military checkpoints, searches of civilians and vehicles, and raids on homes.

The incursions have also involved detaining and interrogating Syrians and bulldozing agricultural land, according to local reports.

The latest developments come amid heightened "Israeli" aggression inside Syrian territory. An "Israeli" strike on Syria’s Abu al-Duhur military airbase in eastern Idlib countryside drew condemnation from Damascus and concern from Washington.

Eight "Israeli" airstrikes targeted the airbase’s runway on Tuesday, causing material damage to its infrastructure but no reported injuries.

"Israel" claimed the strikes followed alleged plans by Syria to allow Turkish forces to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said such a deployment would threaten "Israel’s" security and accused Damascus of disregarding "Israeli" warnings.

A senior "Israeli" official later told Fox News that sensitive intelligence had been shared with Washington before the strikes and suggested Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa may not have fully understood the implications of the alleged Turkish presence.

However, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack expressed concern over the operation, saying Washington was deeply concerned that the strikes represented an unnecessary escalation that would not advance regional stability.

Barrack said al-Sharaa had not adopted a “predatory posture” or maintained proxy forces and had repeatedly expressed a preference for de-escalation with "Israel". He urged all sides to prioritize restraint and engagement over further military escalation.