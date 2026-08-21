Russian Strikes Hit Kiev Facility, Reni Port Warehouses

By Staff, Agencies

Russian forces carried out a series of drone strikes against an industrial facility near Kiev being used in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday.

The ministry said crews from the “Varyag” unmanned systems brigade struck the facility in Brovary, east of Kiev, with several precision strikes. Surveillance footage reportedly showed smoke and heavy fires across the site, which the ministry said had been “completely put out of action for an indefinite period.”

Meanwhile, Russian Aerospace Forces struck a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian forces in the Kharkov region, while Russian forces also targeted warehouses at Ukraine’s Reni port.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the warehouses contained weapons, military equipment, and other military property and were hit by attack drones during the night of August 21.

The ministry said Russian forces continue targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure used in support of Ukrainian forces.

Earlier this week, Russia launched a major missile and drone attack on Kiev, claiming five lives and injuring 23, while damaging residential buildings, a medical facility, a school, and warehouses.

The strikes came amid a growing political challenge to Zelensky, with former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calling for wartime elections and warning of a “systemic crisis of governance.”

A SOCIS poll showed Zelensky trailing Fedorov and former military chief Valery Zaluzhnyi, while elections remain suspended under martial law.



