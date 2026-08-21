Imran Khan Returns To Prison After Medical Examination

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was returned to prison early Friday after undergoing a medical examination at a private hospital in Islamabad, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Khan was transferred from Adiala prison to Shifa International Hospital shortly after midnight, where doctors examined him before he was taken back to prison. Tarar said a team including an ophthalmologist, cardiologist, and physician found him medically fit. His sister, Azma Khan, was present during the examination.

The transfer followed a Supreme Court order issued earlier this week after months of concerns from Khan’s family and personal doctors over his health and access to medical care.

A three-judge Supreme Court panel had ordered authorities to take Khan to the hospital for examination by a specialist board that included his personal physician, Faisal Sultan. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and family had called for him to remain hospitalized for treatment.

Meanwhile, the government said it would comply with the court order, while a senior Cabinet minister indicated that treatment abroad could be considered if adequate care was unavailable at a government facility.

The development came a day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the government had asked the Supreme Court to clarify whether the medical relief granted to Khan could extend to other prisoners. He later said arrangements had been made for Khan’s hospital transfer.

Khan, who has not appeared publicly since his imprisonment in 2023 over a graft case, was examined after midnight, according to local media.

Concerns over his health intensified in January after his family said he had lost around 85% of the vision in his right eye. The government disputed the claim, later saying he had recovered about 70% of his vision and was improving.

The former cricket star-turned-politician was removed from office through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022 and has remained imprisoned since 2023 following convictions in multiple cases.