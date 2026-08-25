Iran’s Qalibaf Continues to Mock Trump: Make America Hungry again!

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has sharply mocked US President Donald Trump’s claims of defeating Iran and leaving its people hungry.

"MAKE AMERICA HUNGRY AGAIN! You can’t cover up defeats with false claims," Qalibaf wrote on X on Monday.

The retort comes after Trump reposted a heavily edited, out-of-context excerpt from a speech Qalibaf recently gave to Iranian and Iraqi businesspeople.

The edited clip falsely presented Qalibaf as admitting, "We are hungry, and we do not have the ability to resist."

However, the full context of Qalibaf’s remarks reveals a completely different message. He was outlining a strategic doctrine under which national security and economic strength are interdependent.

“Just as two wings are needed for flight, both security and economic strength must be maintained simultaneously.”

He warned that the United States and “Israel”, having failed to achieve their objectives through military means, have pivoted to cognitive and economic warfare.

Framing business leaders as the “soldiers and commanders” on this front, the Iranian Parliament speaker underscored the necessity of strengthening the economy to prevent external pressures from weakening societal resilience.

To underscore the hypocrisy of Trump’s manipulated narrative, Qalibaf took to X to share an infographic highlighting severe food insecurity within the US.

“47 million Americans are hungry, and these figures are not fake like your statements,” the infographic said, noting that one in eight Americans struggles with food insecurity.

It highlighted that 16 million American children are among those affected by poverty and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and that Trump cannot compensate for US strategic failures against Iran by spreading fabricated information.

Dismissing Trump's attempts to project dominance, Qalibaf emphasized that the US can’t rewrite reality through social media edits as it grapples with its own domestic economic vulnerabilities and a growing wealth gap.

The critique is further amplified by mounting evidence of deep-seated economic distress within the US.

According to recent reporting by MS NOW, the Trump administration is increasingly disconnected from the financial realities of ordinary Americans, operating from what critics are calling a "billionaire bubble."

While the president touts cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence data centers, warning lights are flashing across the US economy.

The national debt has surpassed $40 trillion, gas prices continue to climb, and long-term interest rates have hit levels not seen in nearly two decades.

The MS NOW report highlights that the current administration is the most ultra-wealthy in modern history, with 57 officials worth at least $100 million, including eight billionaires.

This has sparked widespread public concern over self-dealing and conflicts of interest, particularly regarding the president's family crypto business.