UNIFIL: Any ‘Israeli’ Presence North of Blue Line A Violation of 1701

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] has clearly stressed that any “Israeli” military presence north of the Blue Line with Lebanon constitutes a violation of Security Council resolution 1701 and is monitored and reported by it.

According to the UNIFIL, there has been a lot of talk about “lines”, “zones” and other terms when referring to the situation in south Lebanon right now.

“For the United Nations and UNIFIL, only one line is relevant: the Blue Line,” the international body stated.

It further underlined that “Established in 2000, the Blue Line is the ‘line of withdrawal’ identified by the United Nations, as a reference to confirm ‘Israel’s’ withdrawal from Lebanese territory.”

“UNIFIL monitors the Blue Line and reports developments in accordance with its mandate,” the UNIFIL mentioned.

“Any ‘Israeli’ military presence north of the Blue Line constitutes a violation of Security Council resolution 1701 and is monitored and reported by UNIFIL,” it said, concluding that “Peacekeepers also monitor and report relevant activities by non-state armed actors within the Mission’s area of operations.”