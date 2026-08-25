Iran Defies US Economic War: “Washington Can’t Cut Our Financial Arteries”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Tehran is fully prepared to confront US sanctions, stressing that Washington “will not be able to cut our financial arteries.”

Speaking to state television, Madanizadeh said Iran had anticipated the escalation and prepared a two-year plan, adding that the government had been preparing for such measures for a long time.

He said Tehran is “fully prepared” to confront US sanctions and American pressure, declaring that “the era of the unipolar world is over” and Washington will again realize that its efforts “will not succeed at all.”

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump declared what he called an “unprecedented economic war” on Iran and threatened countries supporting Tehran with “dire economic consequences.”

He demanded an end to what he described as oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies linked to Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump’s economic threats as another familiar tactic in Washington’s policy toward Tehran.

Speaking at a ceremony at Imam Khomeini’s shrine, Araghchi said Iran had confronted such pressure before, describing the threats as a “repeated scenario” and continued intimidation that reflects Washington’s failure to achieve its objectives.

He stressed that the US “has no choice but to speak respectfully to the Iranian people.”

Iran is confronting the pressure amid continued US-“Israeli” aggression, a naval blockade targeting its ports and coastline, and decades of sanctions, while Washington has failed to achieve its declared objectives in its war against Iran.