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Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on the Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and the Islamic Unity Week
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
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By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Friday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week.
Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Telegram: alahed_news
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