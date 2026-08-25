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Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on the Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and the Islamic Unity Week

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on the Birth Anniv. of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and the Islamic Unity Week
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By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a televised speech on Friday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. Beirut time, during a commemorative festivity on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet [PBUH], his grandson Imam Jaafar Al-Sadiq [AS] and the Islamic Unity Week.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah ProphetMohammad

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Last Update: 25-08-2026 Hour: 03:24 Beirut Timing

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