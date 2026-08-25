Hamas: ‘Israel’ Systematically Destroying All Means of Life in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas warned that the “Israeli” entity is deliberately wiping out every condition for survival in the Gaza Strip by targeting critical civilian infrastructure, after “Israeli” occupation warplanes bombed a desalination plant vital to thirsty residents.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem condemned the airstrike on the Al-Ridwan water desalination station in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood as a continuation of the Zionist entity’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

The attack, carried out by “Israeli” fighter jets, also hit a nearby mosque and destroyed tents sheltering displaced families.

“Targeting and destroying the desalination plant is part of the ongoing genocide and an attempt to erase all facilities and means of life in Gaza,” Qassem said.

He stressed that the intensified bombardment of crowded displacement camps and the deliberate destruction of tents prove the occupation regime is still pursuing its criminal plan of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The Hamas official highlighted that these widespread aggressions mark the peak of the “Israeli” blatant disregard for the ceasefire agreement signed by US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.

Despite the formal announcement of the truce, the Zionist military continues its daily violations with full American backing.

Occupation forces struck the Al-Ridwan plant and a mosque in northern Gaza on Monday evening, leaving a massive crater and cutting off a rare source of drinking water for thousands already suffering from the man-made drought imposed by the siege and prior destruction of water systems.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that the toll of the “Israeli” genocidal aggression since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 73422 martyrs and 174401 wounded. More than 1286 Palestinians have been martyred in Zionist attacks since the so-called ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to official figures.