US and South Korea Vow Closer Coordination on North Korea Nuclear Issue

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and South Korea have agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation over North Korea’s nuclear program while working to promote peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean media reported Tuesday.

The agreement was reached during a phone conversation Monday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, according to Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

A statement from the ministry said the two officials agreed to maintain close coordination on resolving North Korea’s nuclear issue and supporting peace on the peninsula while preserving a strong combined defense posture. However, the statement did not explicitly say whether the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea’s denuclearization.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott separately said Rubio emphasized the importance of maintaining close coordination on issues central to the US-South Korea alliance. His statement also did not specifically refer to North Korea’s denuclearization.

During the call, Cho said Seoul would work to help turn US President Donald Trump’s recent message to North Korea into an opportunity for renewed dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

Cho appeared to be referring to Trump’s comments last week that he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is seeking another meeting with Kim, potentially during his next trip to Asia, which could coincide with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] summit scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, China, in November.

Rubio and Cho also agreed to work toward strengthening bilateral relations and reaching mutually beneficial agreements on outstanding issues, including tariffs, an investment agreement and security cooperation.

Rubio also briefed his South Korean counterpart on Washington’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.