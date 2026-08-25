Hegseth: US Could Launch More Strikes on Iran if Necessary

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that Washington has not ruled out carrying out additional military strikes against Iran, even as the Trump administration increases economic pressure on Tehran.

Asked whether US kinetic operations against Iran were currently suspended, Hegseth rejected the suggestion, saying the United States would use military force if necessary.

He warned that Iran would face a response if it challenged or interfered with the US military. Speaking after an address to defense industry workers in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Hegseth also urged American military contractors to move toward what he called a “wartime footing.”

Hegseth said economic pressure was currently having the greatest impact on Iran but stressed that Washington was not ruling out military action in or around the Strait of Hormuz or elsewhere in the region.

He also claimed that the United States maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz, describing the US blockade as “ironclad” and saying Iran was unable to transport oil through the waterway while American forces remained capable of protecting shipping.

On military spending, Hegseth said the administration expected Congress to approve the full $1.5 trillion defense package it has requested. He said approval could come during a lame-duck session after the November midterm elections but before the new Congress takes office in January.

Hegseth described munitions purchases as a high priority, saying the Pentagon had entered long-term agreements designed to increase production of certain key weapons by two-, three- or fourfold.

He also declined to comment on reports that US stocks of ATACMS long-range missiles have been significantly reduced during ongoing conflicts, saying the military still has “plenty” of the missiles available.

Hegseth also confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln is heading back to the United States following an extended deployment.

He congratulated the carrier's sailors and their families, describing the mission as difficult and considerably longer than most deployments.

The Lincoln has spent more than eight months without making a port call, setting a record for a US Navy carrier. Families of some sailors have raised concerns about deteriorating conditions and morale aboard the ship, allegations Hegseth has previously dismissed as “completely misrepresented.”

