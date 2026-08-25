Powerful Tornado Hits French Village, Injures 41

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful tornado swept through the village of Pomas in southern France on Monday, injuring at least 41 people and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, according to local authorities.

The tornado struck the Aude department, ripping roofs from buildings, uprooting trees and damaging around 300 homes. Several people required medical attention, with some taken to hospitals, while emergency teams were deployed to assess the destruction, assist residents and secure buildings at risk of collapse.

Meanwhile, images from the area showed fallen trees blocking roads, damaged homes and debris scattered across streets as rescue teams responded to the aftermath.

The tornado struck amid severe weather affecting parts of southwestern France, where storms brought heavy rain and strong winds. Authorities continued assessing the damage as emergency services worked to restore normal conditions.

The incident highlights the growing impact of extreme weather across Europe, which has experienced increasingly severe storms, heatwaves and other climate-related disruptions.