Poll: US Support for War on Iran Drops to 31%

By Staff, Agencies

US public support for aggression against Iran has fallen to its lowest level since the early stages of the war, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s popularity remaining at a record low, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday.

The four-day survey found that only 31% of Americans support US war against Iran, down from 37% in March and 34% earlier this month. Support among self-identified Republicans also declined, falling to 69% from 77% in March.

Meanwhile, Washington is intensifying its economic pressure on Tehran, expanding sanctions and introducing potential secondary sanctions targeting trade with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the latest US “economic operations” are simply a recurring pattern in Washington’s policy.

Speaking in Tehran on Sunday, he said the United States had previously threatened aggression before returning to measures it had already tried without achieving results.

Araghchi argued that the shift from military threats to economic pressure reflects Washington’s inability to develop new options, urging the US to address the Iranian people with “respect” and pursue a solution based on “justice and dignity.”

At the same time, the US Treasury has expanded its sanctions campaign to cover digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping, warning countries and companies that continue economic dealings with Tehran that they could face the full force of the US financial system.

On August 22, the Treasury designated the five sectors for potential secondary sanctions and sanctioned nearly 60 Iran-linked entities, individuals, and vessels involved in nuclear, missile, cyber, and oil networks. It also suspended general licenses allowing certain remittance payments to Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the campaign as an “Economic D-Day” against Iran, warning that entities facilitating money laundering on Tehran’s behalf could be cut off from the US dollar system.

“The clock just started ticking,” he said.

Furthermore, Bessent warned countries involved in activities targeted by the Treasury that they have a defined deadline to shut them down, otherwise Washington would act unilaterally.

He said any economic engagement with Iran could expose those involved to the “full reach of American power,” insisting that “no one, including China, is above the reach of US sanctions.”

The Treasury has also targeted broker companies and so-called shadow fleet vessels operating across the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Switzerland, and Europe.

Bessent said a major financial institution would be sanctioned by the end of the week over Iran-related activities and pledged a “zero leakage” approach to enforcement, warning that attempts to secure Iran’s appeasement through economic engagement would no longer work.

Against this backdrop, Trump announced on August 19 what he called the “MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY” against Iran, promising “Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale” after accusing Tehran of rejecting a deal.

Trump warned that countries allowing their financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide Iran with a “lifeline” would face “TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences.”

He identified oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, and front companies as targets, describing the campaign as an “ECONOMIC D-DAY” worldwide.