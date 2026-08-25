Iran Launches 600 MW of Renewable Energy Projects

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has launched 600 megawatts of renewable power capacity through 107 projects across all 31 provinces, as the country accelerates efforts to expand clean energy and address electricity shortages.

Hamidreza Azimi, deputy head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), said Iran's renewable capacity has reached around 5,800 MW, with solar capacity rising from 700 MW to 5,300 MW over the past two years.

He said Iran aims to reach 12,000 MW of renewable capacity by next year's peak electricity demand, including 11,000 MW of solar power.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a 95-MW solar power plant in Tehran Province, alongside a separate 12-MW facility built with an investment of 5.1 trillion rials.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government aims to generate 30,000 MW from clean and renewable sources over the next two years and pledged full support for domestic solar-panel manufacturers and investors.

He also called for reducing Iran's reliance on fossil fuels and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supplies to industry.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi stressed the importance of international cooperation in expanding renewable energy, while Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati said $1.7 billion had been allocated to renewable-energy projects.

In Tehran Province, solar capacity has increased from 23 MW to 400 MW, according to Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian.