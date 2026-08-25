Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Says Iran War Ended in Aggressor Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said the recent US-"Israeli" war of aggression against Iran and allied resistance forces ended in a defeat for the aggressors.

Speaking during million-strong rallies marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Sayyed al-Houthi said Iran and the unified Resistance front had achieved victory against the aggression.

He said the outcome of the regional confrontation was evident in Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen and Iraq, where the United States and the "Israeli" regime had significant military and political capabilities at their disposal.

Sayyed al-Houthi said the Axis of Resistance had overcome the aggressors' military and political calculations and achieved victories aimed at preserving the security and territorial integrity of the region.

He also said the Zionist entity of seeking to weaken and dominate Muslim countries through occupation and the exploitation of their resources, calling on Muslims to reject subordination and unite in confronting such efforts.

Sayyed al-Houthi further urged Muslims to remain united in defending Palestine against recurrent "Israeli" aggression and attempts to impose what he described as a false narrative on the region.