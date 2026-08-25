Petro Condemns Colombia’s Move to Restore Ties With ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Former Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned his country's decision to restore diplomatic relations with "Israel", saying that doing so while Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power amounts to "applauding genocide."

In a video posted on X, Petro criticized the new Colombian government's approach to "Israel" and warned of the possibility of further mass violence.

He also called for preventing a "new holocaust" and urged the international community to act to prevent such atrocities from being repeated.

Petro said "Israel's" nearly three years of attacks on Gaza had killed more than 75,000 Palestinians, including more than 22,000 children, while destroying almost all infrastructure across the Strip.

"No decent Colombian can condone such a massacre," Petro said, linking the issue to Colombia's own history of mass violence.

He recalled that Colombia had experienced what he described as a genocide since April 9, 1948, which he said left 700,000 people dead.

Petro's remarks come as newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella's government moves to restore diplomatic relations with "Israel".

Petro's administration severed diplomatic ties with "Israel" on May 1, 2024, in opposition to the "Israeli" military offensive against Gaza.