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UN Condemns ’Israel’s’ Threat to Expel Palestinians Over Kites

UN Condemns ’Israel’s’ Threat to Expel Palestinians Over Kites
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By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations on Tuesday condemned "Israel's" threat to expel Palestinians from areas of the Gaza Strip where kites, drones and balloons are allegedly being launched, warning against increasingly unacceptable rhetoric from senior "Israeli" officials.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani described the threat as "outrageous", particularly because it reportedly concerns areas where children are launching kites.

The remarks followed a warning issued by "Israel" on Sunday that it would intensify its attacks on Gaza if the launches continued. Hamas has denied responsibility.

"Israeli" media reported that around 10 kites had been found in recent days in residential communities near the Gaza border.

The incidents revived memories of earlier launches of incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza that caused fires in agricultural areas in southern "Israel" during previous confrontations.

According to "Israeli" reports, the occupation believes Hamas was behind the recent launches, although the kites reportedly carried no explosives.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister "Israel" Katz jointly warned that further launches would lead to intensified military operations and the evacuation of residents from areas where kites, drones and balloons are allegedly launched.

The threat has raised concerns over the potential displacement of Palestinian civilians in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where repeated "Israeli" aggression has already forced large numbers of Palestinians from their homes.

europe expel UnitedNations GazaStrip IsraeliOccupation

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