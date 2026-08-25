Palestinian Detainees Face Severe Conditions in Megiddo Prison

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian detainees in "Israel's" Megiddo Prison are suffering severe weight loss amid what the Prisoners' Media Office described as a deliberate policy of food deprivation.

The office said meals have become scarce and poor in quality, with one detainee losing 18 kilograms and another around seven.

Scabies is also reportedly spreading through the prison due to shortages of basic hygiene supplies.

The statement also accused occupation authorities of medical neglect, saying detainees are being denied treatment, prescription glasses and essential medication. Time outdoors has reportedly been reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes per day.

According to documented figures cited by the office, at least 328 Palestinian prisoners have died in "Israeli" custody since 1967, including 91 since October 7, 2023. Of those, 53 were detainees from Gaza.

The bodies of 99 deceased detainees are reportedly still being withheld, while around 9,400 Palestinians remain in "Israeli" prisons and detention facilities.

Similar allegations have been reported at Damon Prison, where women's rights groups documented cases involving shackling, beatings, isolation and confiscation of clothing, medicine, food and personal belongings.

The Handala Center described the reported practices as part of a systematic policy of punishment and rights violations, calling on international rights organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to investigate conditions inside "Israeli" prisons.