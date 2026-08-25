’Israeli’ Occupation Forces Intensify Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" military continued its aggression against villages and towns across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, carrying out demolitions, detonations, artillery shelling, airstrikes and fires in continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The "Israeli" military carried out detonations in Markaba and a village in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as on the outskirts of Majdel Zoun, Mays al-Jabal, Ainata and Zawtar al-Sharqiya. Another detonation targeted a house on the outskirts of Haris.

An "Israeli" helicopter also conducted a search operation and fired machine guns toward the outskirts of Taybeh, while "Israeli" aircraft carried out a strike on al-Mansouri and artillery shelling. An aircraft also dropped a sonic bomb over Yater.

"Israeli" forces additionally set fire to fields between Haris and Haddatha.

The "Israeli" military continues to conduct artillery shelling, airstrikes and drone attacks across southern Lebanon, while burning fields and demolishing and bulldozing homes and infrastructure.

The ongoing operations come amid continued violations of the ceasefire and have resulted in civilian casualties.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health released an updated toll last Friday documenting victims of the aggression against Lebanon since October 8, 2023, as the death toll continues to rise.