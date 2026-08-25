Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush
folder_openSudan access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two UN peacekeepers were killed and seven people injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed a patrol in South Sudan’s eastern Jonglei State, according to the UN mission in the country (UNMISS).

The patrol was attacked while traveling to Pajut, a remote area in Jonglei. UNMISS deployed a quick reaction force to secure the area and assist with the emergency response.

Three other peacekeepers were among those injured, along with two members of the South Sudan National Police Service and two civilian staff. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

UNMISS chief Anita Kiki Gbeho condemned the attack as “unacceptable” and called on South Sudanese authorities to launch a “thorough and prompt investigation” and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

UNMISS also warned that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

ambush peacekeepers southsudan UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in South Sudan Ambush

6 hours ago
Mass Graves Discovered After Sudanese Army Retakes Kurmuk

Mass Graves Discovered After Sudanese Army Retakes Kurmuk

15 days ago
Sudanese Army Urges RSF Fighters in Kordofan to Surrender

Sudanese Army Urges RSF Fighters in Kordofan to Surrender

28 days ago
Growing Power of Pro-Army Militias Raises Concerns in Sudan

Growing Power of Pro-Army Militias Raises Concerns in Sudan

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 25-08-2026 Hour: 10:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot