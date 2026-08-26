Iran Warns of Expanding Battlefield as US Pushes Economic War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Ibn Al-Reza has warned that efforts to put pressure on the country’s economy and the security of its people should be regarded as part of the ongoing war.

Al-Reza made the remarks in a message published online on Tuesday, saying Iran considers economic stability, public welfare and security part of its "defense field."

"Any pressure that targets the livelihoods and security of the people is part of the war," Ibn al-Reza said.

He also warned that those seeking to widen the pressure campaign against Iran should expect Tehran to broaden its response as well, within the framework of national interests.

"For those who expand the field of pressure, they should know that we too will expand the field in defense of the people, within the framework of national interests," he said.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new "economic terrorism" campaign, claiming the measures target Iran’s financial networks worldwide and warned that no partner is beyond Washington’s reach.

The United States has unveiled a new wave of illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the so-called "Operation Economic Outcast."

The United States unveiled the new wave of illegal sanctions against Iran under the so-called "Operation Economic Outcast," threatening secondary penalties against any country or entity maintaining trade ties with Tehran in a failed attempt to achieve through economic coercion what its military aggression could not.

The new measures expand secondary sanctions risks in areas such as digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping, while sanctioning around 60 entities, individuals and vessels helping facilitate Iranian trade.