Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Iran Warns of Expanding Battlefield as US Pushes Economic War 

Iran Warns of Expanding Battlefield as US Pushes Economic War 
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s defense minister Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Ibn Al-Reza has warned that efforts to put pressure on the country’s economy and the security of its people should be regarded as part of the ongoing war. 

Al-Reza made the remarks in a message published online on Tuesday, saying Iran considers economic stability, public welfare and security part of its "defense field." 

"Any pressure that targets the livelihoods and security of the people is part of the war," Ibn al-Reza said. 

He also warned that those seeking to widen the pressure campaign against Iran should expect Tehran to broaden its response as well, within the framework of national interests. 

"For those who expand the field of pressure, they should know that we too will expand the field in defense of the people, within the framework of national interests," he said. 

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new "economic terrorism" campaign, claiming the measures target Iran’s financial networks worldwide and warned that no partner is beyond Washington’s reach. 

The United States has unveiled a new wave of illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran under the so-called "Operation Economic Outcast." 

The United States unveiled the new wave of illegal sanctions against Iran under the so-called "Operation Economic Outcast," threatening secondary penalties against any country or entity maintaining trade ties with Tehran in a failed attempt to achieve through economic coercion what its military aggression could not. 

The new measures expand secondary sanctions risks in areas such as digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping, while sanctioning around 60 entities, individuals and vessels helping facilitate Iranian trade. 

Iran USSanctions UnitedStates EconomicSanctions

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Warns of Expanding Battlefield as US Pushes Economic War 

Iran Warns of Expanding Battlefield as US Pushes Economic War 

2 hours ago
Iran Launches 600 MW of Renewable Energy Projects

Iran Launches 600 MW of Renewable Energy Projects

17 hours ago
Iran Defies US Economic War: “Washington Can’t Cut Our Financial Arteries”

Iran Defies US Economic War: “Washington Can’t Cut Our Financial Arteries”

one day ago
Iran’s Qalibaf Continues to Mock Trump: Make America Hungry again!

Iran’s Qalibaf Continues to Mock Trump: Make America Hungry again!

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-08-2026 Hour: 01:00 Beirut Timing

whatshot