US Senator: Trump Exploiting War, Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Chris Van Hollen warned that President Donald Trump is profiting from Americans' economic hardship.

He further slammed Trump’s tariff policies and the war on Iran, calling his administration "the most corrupt White House in history".

In a live interview and later in a statement on X, Van Hollen said, “Trump’s turned the White House into a pay-to-play casino. While prices are going up for Americans, things couldn’t be going better for his stock portfolio. Trump continues to profit off Americans’ pain – including the senseless war he started in Iran. Pure corruption."

The senator also criticized Trump's tariff policies, arguing that the president's tariffs are affecting working Americans while not hurting Trump's personal finances.

"Trump’s tariff tax isn’t hurting his wallet. But it is hurting working Americans’ – who still haven’t received the $1,700 they’re owed per household for his last illegal tariff misadventure. When Trump said he doesn't think about Americans' financial situation, he wasn't lying".

The war on Iran, coupled with the Trump administration's sweeping tariff policies, has intensified economic pressures on American households, as higher costs and growing uncertainty weigh on consumers and businesses.

For many Americans, the consequences of the administration's policies are increasingly being felt in everyday expenses, turning the economic fallout into a political liability for Trump. As financial pressures mount, his approval ratings have fallen sharply, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among voters who say they are struggling to keep up with rising costs and worsening economic conditions.

Right now, Trump is approaching November’s midterm elections with his ambitious foreign policy agenda facing mounting setbacks, as the war on Iran remains locked in a costly standoff and wars involving Ukraine and Gaza remain unresolved, Reuters reported.

The difficulties contrast with Trump’s return to office last year, when he pledged to be a "peacemaker" and placed the resolution of international wars at the heart of his second-term agenda.