Devastating Islamabad Hospital Fire Kills At Least 15 Infants

By Staff, Agencies

At least 15 infants were killed after a fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences [PIMS] hospital in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to local broadcaster Geo TV.

The fire, which was reportedly triggered by a fault in the hospital's air conditioning system, started at around 7 am local time [02:00 GMT] on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child health ward, Geo TV reported.

There were 16 newborns in the ward when the fire broke out, with only one infant reportedly rescued, according to the broadcaster.

The incident is among the deadliest hospital fires reported in Pakistan in recent years, highlighting longstanding concerns over conditions in the country's public healthcare facilities. Government healthcare is subsidized, but many state-run hospitals remain under-resourced and overburdened, while watchdogs have repeatedly criticized their management.

A Reuters witness reported seeing ambulances outside the hospital as authorities cordoned off the affected ward.

The tragedy has also renewed scrutiny of fire safety in Pakistan's public facilities. RTHK, citing agency reports, noted that major building fires are a recurring problem in the country, with poor safety standards, building-code enforcement and fire preparedness frequently identified as contributing concerns.

Pakistan has experienced several deadly fires in recent years, including a January 2026 shopping-center fire in Karachi that reportedly killed more than 65 people, as well as major industrial fires in Karachi in 2012 and 2021.

For his part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate investigation into the PIMS fire and called for those responsible to be identified.

An eight-member committee has reportedly been formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze, while authorities are examining how the fire began and the response to the emergency.

"Those responsible should be identified, and the strictest action should be taken," Sharif's office said in a statement.

PIMS is one of Islamabad's main public hospitals and is centrally located in the capital. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly treated at the hospital last week.