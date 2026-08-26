’Israeli’ Occupation Kills Eight Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation continued its attacks across the Gaza Strip for the 322nd consecutive day since the announcement of the so-called ceasefire, killing eight Palestinians and injuring others over the past 24 hours.

Four Palestinians were martyred in repeated "Israeli" occupation shelling near the Abu Hussein School in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The victims were identified as Baraa al-Tannani, Amir Assaf, Ramzi Nasrallah and Taher Atallah.

Eyewitnesses said the "Israeli" occupation military shelled the area several times, increasing the number of casualties.

Earlier, 23-year-old Amir Ahmad Al-Kadash was killed and four others were injured when the "Israeli" occupation shelled Palestinians in the Tabaria area of al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, according to the correspondent.

Three other Palestinians also succumbed to wounds sustained in previous "Israeli" attacks.

They were identified as Rizq Abu Shahma, who died from wounds sustained in an attack west of Khan Younis.

Jamal Suleiman Marjan succumbed to wounds sustained days earlier in an attack on the al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis.

Abdul Majid Ahmad Hijab, a resident of Bureij refugee camp, died from wounds sustained in an attack targeting a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street at the entrance to Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Street in central Deir al-Balah.