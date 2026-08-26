’Israel’ Weapons Industry Funded US University Research

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Ministry of War and weapons companies have directed millions of dollars in previously unreported or inconsistently reported funding to US university research programs focused on weapons development, according to a Drop Site investigation.

A review of university audits, foreign-funding disclosures and institutional records identified more than $15 million in funding linked to the "Israeli" Ministry of War and defense manufacturers that was either unreported or inconsistently reported in databases tracking foreign funding at US universities.

The investigation found that the true scale of the funding is difficult to determine because some payments were absent from public disclosures, while other university records failed to specify funding amounts or contained conflicting information.

Drop Site reviewed records from 2004 to 2025 showing research grants, tuition payments and other financial support involving dozens of US universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Princeton, Harvard, Northwestern and Georgia Tech.

The financial relationships involved the "Israeli" Ministry of War as well as weapons manufacturers including Elbit Systems, Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Some records specifically identified sponsorship of research projects related to military technologies.

The investigation also found that some funding was provided directly, while in other cases the ministry or weapons companies appeared to serve as intermediaries for research funding.

The records do not establish whether all of the relationships remain active, as some involved time-limited research contracts.

Taken together, the findings point to what the investigation described as an opaque defense-research network connecting the "Israeli" military establishment and weapons industry with major US universities.