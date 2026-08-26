USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Long Deployment

By Staff, Agencies

The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Thailand next week following a prolonged deployment in West Asia, amid reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions aboard the vessel.

The Lincoln left West Asia on Saturday after more than 200 consecutive days without a port call, setting what Democratic lawmakers described as a modern-day record. Naval deployments typically last six to nine months but can be extended during wartime.

The carrier, carrying around 5,000 sailors and Marines, will stop in Thailand for rest and recreation following its extended deployment. Thailand's Navy said the visit will involve no military exercises and will instead provide personnel with rest, recuperation and logistical support.

The Lincoln departed its home port of San Diego in November before being redirected to West Asia to support US attacks during the US-"Israeli" war against Iran.

Family members have reportedly raised concerns about deteriorating mental health conditions aboard the ship, as well as sanitation problems and food shortages.

The US Navy is also investigating an August 3 incident in which a sailor fell overboard and was later recovered.

The Navy said, however, that it had not observed an increase in reported suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts aboard the carrier.