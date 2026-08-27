Pezeshkian: US to Achieve Nothing Through Economic Pressure on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the United States will not be able to achieve anything through economic pressure, stressing that Iran will continue to stand firm.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting at the Central Bank of Iran, where he reviewed the latest monetary, foreign-exchange and financial indicators with Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and a group of prominent university economists.

The meeting was held during what the president described as special conditions arising from war, economic siege and external pressures. It followed the announcement of a US economic pressure campaign against Iran.

Pezeshkian said the economic sectors of the government have anticipated measures to address the pressure, stressing that the United States will not be able to achieve its objectives through economic pressure.

“Just as America was unable to accomplish anything during the war, despite the bravery of the armed forces and the support and backing of the people, it will not be able to accomplish anything through economic pressure at this stage either,” he said.

Pezeshkian said the government's approach is to reach understanding and resolve issues through interaction and negotiation, while maintaining a firm position against economic pressure.

“Our approach is understanding and resolving issues through interaction and negotiation, but at the same time, we have stood firm against economic pressure as we have done so far, and we will continue to stand firm,” he said.

Pezeshkian thanked government and private-sector bodies that, despite all the problems and hardships, have continued their efforts in an “economic jihad,” meeting people's livelihood needs and maintaining market stability.

Trump’s “Economic D-Day” revives a failed tactic rooted in American imperialism, but seven decades of sanctions and coercion have failed to break Iran’s resilience or force it to surrender its sovereignty.

Economists at the meeting presented their views and proposals on how to confront trade barriers and manage the new economic conditions, as well as on financial and budgetary policies, monetary and foreign-exchange policies, trade and economic exchanges, management of enterprises and other related issues.

Detailed reports were also presented on the foreign-exchange market, liquidity, the country's international balance of payments, monetary regulation strategies and operational measures for steering the country's economy during the war and the period afterward.

Pezeshkian directly reviewed the policymaking process and the implementation of economic programs aimed at controlling the market and monitoring the livelihood conditions of the people, examining their strengths and weaknesses.

In parallel, the Iranian president stressed the need to maintain economic stability and contain inflation expectations under the special circumstances facing the country.

“Management of key markets, particularly the foreign exchange and money markets, under such circumstances requires complete cohesion and synergy among the monetary policymaking institution, the government and other economic pillars of the country,” Pezeshkian said.

Welcoming the economic ideas and proposals presented at the meeting, the Iranian President stressed the need to support and make use of the specialized views of economic experts.

He underlined the use of the constructive ideas of academic elites is necessary, noting that the government draws on the capacity of university professors and academics in various projects and issues.

“One of these important issues is related to various economic fields, where professors and economic experts need to provide the government's economic team with the necessary consultations,” he Pezeshkian.