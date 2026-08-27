Baghaei: Qatar PM Heads to Tehran to Mediate Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to visit Tehran as part of ongoing consultations aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and advancing regional peace and security.

Baghaei said Al Thani will meet Iranian officials to discuss Qatar’s mediation initiatives, efforts to prevent further escalation, and broader regional developments. He also praised Qatar’s recent efforts to contain tensions following the US war on Iran.

The expected visit comes as regional tensions remain high and no final agreement has been reached to end the war on Iran. The war, launched by the United States and “Israel” against Tehran at the end of February, was not fully halted by a memorandum of understanding [MoU] signed in June.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan have been leading mediation efforts toward a final agreement to end the war, while Tehran continues diplomatic consultations aimed at preventing renewed escalation.

Separately, Baghaei mocked Washington’s Iran policy in posts on X, describing it as “pure parody.”

He criticized the US for turning to Bahrain, which he said has virtually no meaningful economic exchange with Iran, to demonstrate that its “coalition” is working, while targeting Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively inactive for years.

He added that Washington was “sanctioning the already sanctioned and calling the empty space a coalition.”

In another post, Baghaei mocked the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the US had sent the carrier to the region to project power but that, after months of war and more than 200 days without a port call, it was now heading to Thailand for crew rest and recuperation.

During the carrier’s deployment, US sailor morale reportedly fell to critical levels, with some personnel attempting suicide as a means of leaving the ship.