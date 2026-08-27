US Immigration Enforcement Reaches Record Levels as Arrests and Deportations Rise

By Staff, Agencies

Newly released US government data shows that immigration arrests and deportations reached record levels in July under the Trump administration, with authorities averaging about 1,500 arrests and 1,100 deportations each day.

According to data obtained by the Deportation Data Project, immigration authorities arrested 49,571 people in July. That was the highest monthly total since October 2022 and represented a 15% increase over the previous record, which was set in June.

The figures also indicate a significant rise in arrests involving people without previous criminal records. For the first time during the second Trump administration, more than half of those arrested in a single month—51%—had no criminal convictions or pending criminal charges, according to an analysis of the data.

Deportations also reached a new high. Nearly 34,000 people were removed from the United States in July, making it the highest monthly total since the beginning of the administration.

Immigration attorneys and advocacy organizations say enforcement has increasingly shifted away from highly visible, large-scale raids toward smaller and less noticeable operations. Arrests are reportedly taking place during required check-ins at Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] offices, traffic stops, outside people's homes and, increasingly, at airports.

The Department of Homeland Security [DHS], which oversees ICE and the US Border Patrol, has received a major increase in funding and is working toward the administration's stated goal of making 2,000 arrests per day.

Immigrant advocates are also expressing concern about people with Temporary Protected Status [TPS], particularly after the Supreme Court allowed the administration to end protections for about 50,000 Haitians and 6,100 Syrians. A deportation flight to Haiti took place following the decision, while TPS protections for Salvadorans are scheduled to expire in September, potentially affecting around 170,000 people.

Enforcement has also expanded through the 287(g) program, which allows participating local law enforcement agencies to assist with federal immigration enforcement. Officials have described the program as an important part of expanding immigration operations through local partnerships.

Attorneys and community organizations say the increasingly discreet nature of arrests is making enforcement harder for the public to identify and track. Volunteer groups that previously focused on documenting large ICE raids are now adapting their efforts to monitor smaller-scale arrests and help families locate detained relatives.

The developments have raised concerns among immigrant advocates, who warn that the combination of increased arrests, deportations and the expiration of temporary protections could lead to a further escalation of immigration enforcement across the United States.