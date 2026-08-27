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UKMTO: Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz
folder_openInternational News access_time 2 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, August 27, 2026, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO].
The incident sparked a fire aboard the tanker, but the blaze was later extinguished. UKMTO said all crew members were safe and accounted for, and there were no reports of environmental damage.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution while transiting the Strait of Hormuz and to report any suspicious activity.
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