US Blacklists Palestine Action as “Terrorist” Group

By Staff, Agencies

The US has labeled Palestine Action as a so-called “terrorist” group, marking the first time that a British left-wing organization has been targeted by US terrorism sanctions. The US Treasury also blacklisted two other left-wing groups.

“Palestine Action was added to the US’ list of Specially Designated Global Terrorist organizations on Wednesday,” according to a statement posted online by the US Treasury Department. Under the department’s sanctions, the group will have any of its bank accounts or property in the US frozen, while its members could be barred from entering the country.

Formed in the UK in 2020, Palestine Action’s stated goal is to end “global participation in ‘Israel’s’ genocidal and apartheid entity.” Its members have vandalized British military aircraft and factories owned by or linked to “Elbit” Systems, an “Israeli” weapons manufacturer.

The British government declared Palestine Action a “terrorist” organization last July.

“Today’s action complements the UK’s proscription,” the Treasury Department stated, adding that Palestine Action was being sanctioned “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, an act of ‘terrorism’.”

“Palestine Action’s activities in the US and elsewhere have always been about saving lives by disrupting the ‘Israeli’ war machine, which is committing a genocide in Gaza with the support of the US Government,” Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori said in a statement. “[US President Donald] Trump has been at the center of the mass murder of Palestinians, enabling the Zionist entity at every turn.”

The Treasury also sanctioned Masar Badil, a Palestinian revolutionary movement allegedly run by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine [PFLP], and Autistici Inventati, described by the department as “an Italy-based entity that supplies specialized digital architecture, tools, and services for Antifa cells and other violent far-left extremists.”