ANC Condemns “Israeli” Seizure of UNRWA Training Center

By Staff, Agencies

The Arab National Congress [ANC] condemned the attack by “Israeli” occupation authorities and settlers on the Qalandiya vocational training center operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] north of occupied al-Quds, as well as the seizure of the facility and expulsion of its staff.

In a statement, the ANC said the incident marks a dangerous escalation in attacks on international institutions and forms part of a systematic campaign of settler violence against Palestinians across the West Bank.

It also pointed to the ongoing escalation in Gaza, including attacks on civilians, health centers, schools, and official and civil institutions.

The ANC said such practices blatantly violate international law, the 1949 Geneva Conventions, and international humanitarian law governing occupied territories, while undermining Palestinian refugees’ rights and protections for international agency staff.

It warned that the absence of deterrent action by international bodies has encouraged the “Israeli” occupation to continue defying international legitimacy, urging the UN Secretary-General to protect Palestinians, condemn the occupation’s practices, curb settler attacks in the West Bank and aggression against Gaza, and hold the occupation accountable.

The ANC also called on the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to act against the aggression and efforts to expel Palestinians from their historic land and Judaize the West Bank ahead of its annexation. It urged action against repeated attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sites in occupied al-Quds.

Furthermore, the ANC called on Arab and Muslim political and civil organizations to organize broad popular mobilization against the “Israeli” entity’s racist and systematic policies, while praising the Palestinian people’s steadfastness and Resistance in defense of their land, identity and rights.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] forcibly evicted UNRWA from its Qalandiya Training Centre in occupied al-Quds on Tuesday, escalating the occupation’s campaign against the agency and its services to Palestinian refugees.

The center, located between Kafr Aqab and Qalandiya refugee camp, was established in 1952 and provides vocational training to around 340 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank annually, according to UNRWA.

The raid followed repeated warnings from UNRWA that the facility was being targeted. The agency said the IOF forcibly entered around 10 a.m., with at least four armored vehicles and more than 50 occupation personnel entering the compound, where around 20 UNRWA staff members were present.

An AFP journalist reported that the IOF closed the main road near the center while personnel moved through its buildings.

“Israel” has repeatedly accused UNRWA of providing cover for Hamas and alleged that some of its personnel participated in Resistance operations.

Legislation cutting “Israeli” ties with UNRWA and banning its operations in territory under “Israeli” control took effect in January 2025.

However, investigations have not substantiated the occupation’s broader allegations. A review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna identified “neutrality-related issues” at UNRWA but said “Israel” had not provided conclusive evidence supporting its central claims.