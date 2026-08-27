Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control

West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

As of the end of July, Palestinian authorities reported 780,000 illegal "Israeli" settlers across the occupied West Bank, including 333,600 in occupied al-Quds. The settlers are spread across 192 settlements and 400 outposts, including 231 pastoral outposts. Official "Israeli" orders indicate control extending over 42% of the occupied West Bank, approximately 5,660 square kilometers.

West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control

Israel israeli settler Palestine illegal settlements westbank IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control

West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control

one hour ago
ANC Condemns “Israeli” Seizure of UNRWA Training Center

ANC Condemns “Israeli” Seizure of UNRWA Training Center

2 hours ago
’Israeli’ Occupation Kills Eight Palestinians in Gaza

’Israeli’ Occupation Kills Eight Palestinians in Gaza

18 hours ago
Palestinian Detainees Face Severe Conditions in Megiddo Prison

Palestinian Detainees Face Severe Conditions in Megiddo Prison

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-08-2026 Hour: 01:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot