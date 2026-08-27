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West Bank Under Expanding Illegal Settlement Control
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
As of the end of July, Palestinian authorities reported 780,000 illegal "Israeli" settlers across the occupied West Bank, including 333,600 in occupied al-Quds. The settlers are spread across 192 settlements and 400 outposts, including 231 pastoral outposts. Official "Israeli" orders indicate control extending over 42% of the occupied West Bank, approximately 5,660 square kilometers.
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