Fresh “Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Thursday, August 27, 2026, according to Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

At around 6am local time [0300 GMT], two airstrikes struck the Ali Al-Taher woodland on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Faouqa. NNA reported that several high-explosive missiles were fired, producing a powerful blast that was heard across the surrounding area and sending thick clouds of smoke into the sky.

The agency also reported that “Israeli” aircraft carried out an overnight strike on an area between the towns of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun.

The latest strikes come amid continued “Israeli” aggression in Lebanon, which began with a renewed offensive on March 2 and saw “Israeli” forces advance into additional parts of southern Lebanon.

On June 26, Lebanon and “Israel” reached a US-mediated framework agreement calling for a gradual “Israeli” withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of resistance groups, including Hezbollah.

Despite subsequent US-sponsored negotiations aimed at implementing the agreement, including arrangements for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces and the deployment of the Lebanese army, attacks in southern Lebanon have continued.