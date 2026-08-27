US Sanctions on Iran: Are They Effective?

By Akram Bazzi

The historical trajectory of US sanctions against Iran, whose roots date back to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, through trade bans and efforts to constrain the oil sector in the 1990s, the internationalization phase and nuclear negotiations, and ultimately the maximum-pressure campaign and the “Economic Outcast Operation” package introduced in August 2026, reveals a continuous evolution in the tools of financial isolation and political containment. Yet the latest and most stringent measures raise fundamental questions about their actual effectiveness and Tehran’s continued ability to absorb successive shocks, particularly as they coincide with an ongoing military confrontation and international pressures aimed at undermining internal and regional stability.

A closer examination of the latest changes in the structure of these sanctions clearly indicates a qualitative shift from targeting trading partners, institutions, and private companies to targeting states and direct sovereign ties. This creates a new reality for Iranian banking institutions operating abroad, most of those that remain as branches of Bank Melli or Bank Saderat having become fully subject to the domestic legal frameworks of their host countries, as is the case in the United Arab Emirates. These institutions have consequently lost much of their operational autonomy and have been transformed into entities governed entirely by contemporary regional and international regulatory frameworks.

Despite the considerable exaggeration accompanying the US political narrative regarding the timeframe for bringing Tehran to its knees, the complex strategic realities on the ground tell an entirely different story about the limits of the effectiveness of economic strangulation and comprehensive blockade.

Iran is building strategic economic resilience through its active integration into influential international blocs such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and the Eurasian market. By their very nature, these frameworks extend beyond the reach of unilateral dictates and create parallel safety nets to the dominant Western financial system.

The fact that key countries such as China have refused to comply with these sanctions, regarding them as an explicit violation of international charters and laws, while continuing to import the bulk of Iranian oil, highlights deep structural weaknesses in the Western sanctions regime as a whole, which has become incapable of imposing its will absolutely.

This is further reinforced by the implicit and practical position of regional states such as Turkey, which has traditionally maintained supply and coordination channels with countries subject to blockades, much as it has done in its dealings involving Russian goods and gas, under the imperative of protecting national interests and meeting the needs of regional markets rather than conforming to calculations of Western dominance.

Iran’s geography possesses unique and profound geopolitical advantages that, in themselves, make scenarios of total isolation difficult to achieve. The country has direct and strategic oversight of vital maritime routes in the Indian Ocean, the Gulf waters, and the Caspian Sea, while sharing land and maritime borders with fifteen countries linked by relations of mutual dependence and shared interests.

These strategic frontiers extend from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan in the east to Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and the Gulf Cooperation Council states. This creates vital trade routes and multiple economic outlets that are difficult to shut down or place under complete external control, regardless of the severity of the measures imposed.

Within this complex context, intricate regional calculations provide an additional balancing factor. Recent understandings between Islamabad, Ankara, and Riyadh are encouraging the Indian side to maintain its longstanding partnerships with Tehran in order to preserve the existing strategic balance in South Asia and ensure secure access to Eurasian markets through Iran’s strategic ports and corridors. This complicates attempts to contain Tehran’s regional role and significantly diminishes the sanctions’ broader deterrent effect.

A deeper examination of the dynamics of this prolonged confrontation makes it abundantly clear that the logic of unilateral sanctions has exhausted much of its coercive leverage in an international environment rapidly moving toward multipolarity and the erosion of the dominance exercised by the principal reserve currency and traditional banking-transfer networks such as SWIFT.

The Western-dominated global market is no longer capable of sustaining a unipolar model in which a single power can cut off the economic lifelines of a country the size of Iran without triggering potentially devastating repercussions for global energy security and the stability of international supply chains linking East and West.

Parallel trade frameworks are now emerging, relying on national currencies and direct-exchange mechanisms established through bilateral and regional agreements. This significantly reduces the deterrent substance of US Treasury measures and gradually transforms them from instruments of swift and effective coercion into administrative restrictions that can be adapted to and ultimately circumvented over time as technological and financial alternatives are developed.

Through these open-ended pressures and renewed maximum-pressure campaigns, the US administration is seeking to achieve a clearly defined objective: forcing Iran into complete surrender and compelling it to raise the white flag in the face of Western demands.

Yet the major structural transformations taking place within the international system and the emergence of a multipolar global order have clearly demonstrated the declining effectiveness of the traditional mechanisms of economic boycott that prevailed in previous decades.

A sober assessment of the broader political and geographical calculations, together with the complex and interconnected web of interests, confirms beyond doubt that blockade policies, regardless of how severe their formulation or diverse their methods of implementation, will remain fundamentally incapable of subjugating Tehran or compelling it to abandon its national and strategic principles.

Ultimately, the interconnected geopolitical reality imposes its own constraints, transforming the effects of maximum pressure into a deeper and stronger incentive to consolidate parallel Eastern and regional alliances and establish new rules of economic and political engagement that are reshaping the map of international influence beyond the framework of a unipolar order and the declining sway of Western dictates.