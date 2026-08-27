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US Energy Secretary: US Signals Openness to Nuclear Deal with Iran

US Energy Secretary: US Signals Openness to Nuclear Deal with Iran
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By Staff, Agencies

United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Wednesday that Washington is prepared to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through negotiations and International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspections.

Speaking at a conference on a new IAEA initiative, Wright said the Trump administration has sought from the outset to address Iran’s nuclear program through negotiations and IAEA oversight.

He also said Washington is open to an agreement under which Iran could develop a civilian nuclear program with US support.

“It is entirely possible for Iran to develop a civilian nuclear program in cooperation with the United States, in a way that benefits everyone,” Wright said, adding that Washington views negotiations as the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. 

Iran IAEA iran nuclear program war on iran UnitedStates

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