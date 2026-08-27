“Israel” Bars Displaced Palestinians From Returning To West Bank Camps

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation continues its campaign of displacement, settlement expansion, arrests, and attacks across the occupied West Bank, with “Israeli” authorities telling the Supreme Court that residents of the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams refugee camps will not be allowed to return to their homes.

According to “Israeli” newspaper "Haaretz", the occupation army is preparing to maintain long-term operational control over the areas, nearly a year and a half after launching its operations there. Tens of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from the camps and now depend on limited humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, "Maariv" reported growing concern within the “Israeli” security establishment over a deterioration in the West Bank ahead of elections. The newspaper said security officials fear political actors could deliberately push tensions higher and further destabilize the occupied territory.

At the same time, several Palestinians, including a child, were injured by “Israeli” occupation forces and settlers while confronting attacks against them and their property across the West Bank.

Two Palestinians were injured as young men confronted occupation forces and settlers on the outskirts of Arraba, southwest of Jenin. A child from Biddu was also injured after settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles near the tunnel connecting Biddu and al-Jib, northwest of occupied al-Quds.

Elsewhere, occupation forces and settlers opened fire at residents in Osrin, southeast of Nablus, as well as during an occupation raid on al-Amari refugee camp in al-Bireh. Settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles on major roads while raiding several villages, throwing stones and damaging a number of vehicles.