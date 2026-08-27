China Calls for Removal of Barriers Ahead of Xi-Trump Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

China has called on Beijing and Washington to overcome obstacles hindering high-level diplomatic exchanges ahead of President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to the United States next month.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with US Ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing. Wang said the two countries should implement the agreements reached by their leaders and work to remove disruptions affecting high-level communication between Beijing and Washington, according to China’s Xinhua news agency.

Perdue said the meeting involved “productive discussions” on preparations for Xi’s reciprocal visit to Washington. He also called for cooperation between the two sides to establish a constructive relationship based on strategic stability, fairness and reciprocity.

Xi is expected to travel to the United States next month, coinciding with the period when world leaders are scheduled to gather in New York for the UN General Assembly.

The anticipated visit follows US President Donald Trump’s state visit to China in May, as Beijing and Washington continue efforts to manage tensions and maintain high-level dialogue between the two countries.