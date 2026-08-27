Malaysia’s Former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Faces Asset Declaration Charge

By Staff, Agencies

Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was charged in court on Thursday, August 27, 2026, with allegedly failing to declare assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission [MACC], according to local media.

The 66-year-old former premier pleaded not guilty to the charge, Malay Mail reported.

Prosecutors accuse Ismail of failing to declare holdings that included Malaysian currency, nine foreign currencies and five gold bars to the anti-corruption agency.

If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of RM100,000, equivalent to about $25,000.

Following arguments from both the prosecution and defense, the judge allowed Ismail to keep his passport, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to indicate he posed a flight risk.

The court scheduled the next hearing for September 29.

Ismail Sabri served as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister from August 2021 until October 2022.