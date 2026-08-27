One Martyr and 6 Injured in ’Israeli’ Airstrike on Arab Salim

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation escalated its attacks on southern Lebanon on Thursday, August 27, 2026, carrying out airstrikes with aircraft and drones, artillery shelling against several towns, and demolitions of civilian homes, alongside incursions by tanks and military vehicles into several areas across the south.

"Israeli" military aircraft violated Lebanese airspace and flew at low altitude over southern Lebanon before carrying out a series of airstrikes targeting Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

One of the strikes on Arab Salim killed a woman and injured six others, including a child, a woman and two elderly men, according to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

"Israeli" drones also violated Lebanese airspace, flying at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs.

The occupation carried out repeated artillery shelling of al-Mansouri, firing explosive and incendiary materials toward its outskirts. The shelling coincided with earthmoving operations in al-Mansouri and Bayt al-Sayyad.

Artillery fire also targeted the outskirts of Rashaf, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, al-Qantara and Mayfadoun, as well as Wadi al-Hujeir toward al-Ghandouriya. An artillery shell also struck the town of al-Khiam.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" drone struck the industrial area of Kfar Rumman, while another drone targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa. "Israeli" aircraft also dropped sonic bombs over al-Mansouri, the vicinity of Doha Kfar Rumman and Wadi al-Azziya on the outskirts of al-Hiniyah.

The "Israeli" military carried out a demolition in Mays al-Jabal, followed by further demolitions in the al-Dabsh area on the town's western outskirts.

The National News Agency reported that an "Israeli" force accompanied by tanks and military bulldozers entered the western outskirts of Mays al-Jabal in the al-Dabsh area, amid artillery shelling, the burning of homes and the destruction of agricultural tents. A truck carrying explosives also arrived in the area ahead of a planned demolition operation.

The agency also reported that occupation forces conducted a sweep of the area between the lands of al-Mansouri and Majdel Zoun in Wadi Hassan, southeast of Tyre, using machine guns and heavy weapons, amid continued drone activity.

Earlier, a fire broke out between Kounine and Ainata after occupation artillery fired a shell at the area. The occupation military also carried out a large-scale sweep toward the outskirts of Haris in the direction of Haddatha, targeting homes and their residents, according to the National News Agency.

In the morning, two "Israeli" Merkava tanks and several military vehicles entered the al-Shmais area on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba, accompanied by machine-gun fire and sweeping operations.

The occupation had begun its attacks on southern Lebanon earlier Thursday with an airstrike carried out by its aircraft on Ali al-Taher Heights.