Iran Warns of Swift Response to US Oil Seizures

By Staff, Agencies

Iran will respond swiftly and decisively to any US attempt to revive a mechanism known as "prize courts" to detain oil tankers and seize Iranian oil shipments, a senior Iranian security official said Thursday.

According to Nournews, the official warned that if Washington detains Iranian oil at sea and confiscates its cargo under the pretext of a war prize, Iran would take "serious and swift measures" against US interests in the Gulf.

He said US interests in shipping, energy, insurance, finance and Gulf-related infrastructure could face reciprocal consequences.

Companies and institutions involved in owning, financing, insuring or operating those interests have reportedly been identified and are being monitored.

The official stressed that Iran does not seek to harm regional trade or disrupt neutral states, but warned that this should not be interpreted as an inability to respond.

He also cautioned that Washington could not use the complexity of maritime networks and intermediary companies to shield its interests from potential Iranian retaliation.

"Beginning the organized detention and confiscation of Iranian oil will mean the beginning of a two-way process," the official said, stressing that the scale and nature of any Iranian response would depend on Washington's actions.

He warned that any escalation of the economic and maritime confrontation by the United States would prompt Iran to increase the costs of such a policy.