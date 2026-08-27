Iraq: International Coalition Mission to End September 30

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi government spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Thursday that the mission of the international coalition in Iraq will conclude as scheduled on September 30.

Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief, stressed that the government remains committed to addressing the issue of weapons in the country while rejecting attempts to revive sectarian tensions or spread what he described as malicious rumors.

Meanwhile, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, called for efforts to place weapons exclusively under state control to proceed without escalation, warning that any internal confrontation would threaten Iraq's stability and represent a loss for the country as a whole.

Maliki also cautioned against portraying a potential conflict over weapons in sectarian terms and reaffirmed the Coordination Framework's support for the government.

The issue of weapons outside direct state control has become increasingly linked to broader debates over Iraqi sovereignty and national security as Baghdad prepares for the conclusion of the international coalition's mission.

Iraqi President Nizar Amidi said earlier that no Iranian official had asked Baghdad to delay the process of placing weapons under state authority.

He said Iranian officials consider the matter exclusively Iraqi and noted the sacrifices made by armed factions in the fight against ISIS.

Amidi said the Iraqi state is now calling on these factions to hand over their weapons and integrate into the security forces, stressing that dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to reaching a national solution.