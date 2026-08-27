Germany Considers Funding Britain’s Nuclear Program

By Staff, Agencies

Germany is considering providing financial and industrial support to Britain's nuclear weapons program as European NATO members grow increasingly hesitant to rely on the US nuclear umbrella, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

German officials are reportedly discussing support for Britain's Trident submarine-based nuclear program rather than developing a national arsenal.

One well-placed source said Berlin has a "very strong interest" in ensuring that Europe's existing nuclear powers expand their capabilities.

Berlin is exploring whether German funding or industrial expertise could contribute to Britain's next-generation nuclear submarines, missiles or uranium enrichment for future warheads.

A British defense source, however, questioned whether German companies possess the highly specialized expertise required to build and maintain Britain's nuclear submarine fleet, which has faced ongoing maintenance and manpower problems.

The push comes amid growing tensions between European NATO members and US President Donald Trump, who has urged allies to shoulder more of their own defense burden while moving toward reducing the US military footprint in Europe.

"Policymakers are waking up each morning and asking themselves what the hell the Americans are going to do tomorrow," a German diplomatic source told The Telegraph.

Rather than pursuing its own nuclear arsenal, Berlin has increasingly explored ways to strengthen its links with the British and French nuclear deterrents.

Germany and France have established a nuclear steering group, while German forces are expected to participate in a French nuclear exercise.

However, Berlin is reportedly wary of relying solely on France, citing uncertainty over President Emmanuel Macron's expected departure next year and the possibility of an EU-skeptic candidate succeeding him.

Germany remains a non-nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and is formally prohibited from manufacturing or controlling nuclear weapons.

The 1990 Two Plus Four Treaty, which paved the way for German reunification, also prohibited the stationing of foreign nuclear weapons and their delivery systems in the territory of the former East Germany.